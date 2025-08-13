Left Menu

Learning Routes Celebrates 9th Anniversary with Strategic Expansion

Learning Routes, a leading edtech company in India, celebrated its 9th anniversary and announced a new branch opening in Noida, signifying strategic growth. The occasion highlighted its advances in online educational tools and partnerships with renowned universities, aiming to make quality education accessible to more students.

Learning Routes, a pioneering edtech firm in India, has marked its ninth anniversary with a grand celebration, further cementing its presence in the education sector by unveiling a new branch in Noida. The new location emphasizes the company's strategic expansion into northern India.

The Noida branch, situated in Sector 62, is designed as a collaborative space for students, counsellors, and university partners, equipped with over 100 workstations and anticipated to generate more than 100 job opportunities. This development showcases Learning Routes' commitment to extending quality education access across the nation.

Since its inception in 2016, Learning Routes has evolved from a small team into a major player in India's online education landscape, now operating in key cities like Gurugram, Mumbai, Bangalore, Noida, and Delhi. By continually advancing its technological tools, the company reaffirms its mission of 'education for all,' planning to expand courses and partnerships further.

