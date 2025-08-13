Left Menu

India Rallies for Educational Reform: End Rote Learning Movement

The 'Freedom From Rote Learning' School Movement, initiated by LEAD Group, has amassed over 15 million pledges in India. It aims to eradicate memorization-based learning and promote critical thinking and problem-solving skills. This nationwide movement signifies India's readiness to transform its educational approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-08-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 18:17 IST
India Rallies for Educational Reform: End Rote Learning Movement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's education landscape is witnessing a seismic shift as the 'Freedom From Rote Learning' School Movement, spearheaded by the LEAD Group, has successfully secured commitments from over 15 million individuals, including educators, parents, and policymakers.

Initiated on Independence Day, 2025, this campaign is aimed at dismantling the memorization-focused learning prevalent in India's education system, which has long hindered millions of students from achieving their true potential in the 21st century workplace.

The LEAD Group is fostering a culture of deep, meaningful education that equips students with critical thinking, communication, and collaboration skills, empowering them for future careers. With participation from 8,500+ schools, this movement is setting a new standard for educational reform across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

The old-school formula that’s beating modern AI cancer tools

AI professionals praise diversity and work-life balance, criticize senior leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025