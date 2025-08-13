India Rallies for Educational Reform: End Rote Learning Movement

India's education landscape is witnessing a seismic shift as the 'Freedom From Rote Learning' School Movement, spearheaded by the LEAD Group, has successfully secured commitments from over 15 million individuals, including educators, parents, and policymakers.

Initiated on Independence Day, 2025, this campaign is aimed at dismantling the memorization-focused learning prevalent in India's education system, which has long hindered millions of students from achieving their true potential in the 21st century workplace.

The LEAD Group is fostering a culture of deep, meaningful education that equips students with critical thinking, communication, and collaboration skills, empowering them for future careers. With participation from 8,500+ schools, this movement is setting a new standard for educational reform across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)