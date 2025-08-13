Delhi University Admissions Surge in Third Round: Over 67,000 Seats Taken

Delhi University's latest data reveals a record 67,582 admissions confirmed during the third round of undergraduate seat allocation.

The allocations, which include categories for Extra-Curricular Activities, sports, and children of university employees, will be detailed publicly on August 15, with 7,061 spots allocated in this round.

The university introduced a mid-entry admission window starting August 8, allowing candidates who missed earlier rounds to apply for the 2025-26 session. This window closes on August 10, allowing new participants at a fee of Rs 1,000. With 71,624 total UG seats spread across 69 colleges, DU aligns its calendar with the University Grants Commission to ensure a timely start.