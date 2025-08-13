Left Menu

Jharkhand High Court Fines BIT Mesra, Issues Safety Guidelines

The Jharkhand High Court has imposed a 20 lakh rupees fine on BIT Mesra over the campus murder of a student, mandating the compensation be paid to the victim’s parents. It also issued directives for all educational institutes in the state to enhance student safety and manage medical emergencies.

The Jharkhand High Court has imposed a hefty penalty of 20 lakh rupees on the Birla Institute of Technology (BIT), Mesra, for the tragic campus murder of a student. The compensation is to be directed to the bereaved parents. This decision underscores the institution's failure to ensure adequate student safety.

In addition to the fine, the court has laid out comprehensive guidelines aimed at bolstering student safety and handling medical crises effectively. This includes the maintenance of an up-to-date list of nearby hospitals with ambulance services by all educational establishments in the region.

Justice Sanjay Prasad highlighted the need for functional medical dispensaries equipped with essential medicines, staffed with doctors, and for all institutions to enhance security measures. This encompasses the installation of CCTV cameras, creation of grievance redressal systems, and establishment of student monitoring teams to foster effective communication within universities.

