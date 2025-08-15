ICAI to Establish Centre of Excellence in Jammu & Kashmir
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) plans to launch a Centre of Excellence in Jammu and Kashmir, highlighting resilience and collaboration with the local government. This decision follows the tragic attack in Pahalgam, where 26 lives were lost. ICAI's initiative underscores commitment to research, innovation, and skill-building.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is set to establish a Centre of Excellence in Jammu and Kashmir, as revealed in their council meeting held recently in Pahalgam. This move is part of a broader effort to enhance research, innovation, and skill-building in the region.
ICAI President Charanjot Singh Nanda emphasized the significance of the council members attending the meeting shortly after a terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives, noting it as a testament to resilience and unity.
Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, expressed support for the initiative, highlighting potential collaborations between the local government and ICAI. With over 4.5 lakh members, ICAI aims to fortify its commitment in the region through this new establishment.
