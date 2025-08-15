Delhi's New Fee Regulation Law Puts Parents in Charge

The Delhi government announced a groundbreaking move to regulate private school fees, encompassing all 1,700 institutions in the city under a new law.

The Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025, mandates parental involvement and aims to end arbitrary fee hikes.

This legislation holds schools accountable and promotes transparency, with penalties ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10 lakh for unauthorized fee increases.

