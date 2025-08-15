Left Menu

Delhi's New Fee Regulation Law Puts Parents in Charge

The Delhi government has introduced a new law to regulate private school fees, involving parents in the process and granting them veto power on fee hikes. The law aims to bring transparency and prevent arbitrary fee increases, covering all 1,700 private schools in the city.

The Delhi government announced a groundbreaking move to regulate private school fees, encompassing all 1,700 institutions in the city under a new law.

The Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025, mandates parental involvement and aims to end arbitrary fee hikes.

This legislation holds schools accountable and promotes transparency, with penalties ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10 lakh for unauthorized fee increases.

