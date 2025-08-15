Delhi's New Fee Regulation Law Puts Parents in Charge
The Delhi government has introduced a new law to regulate private school fees, involving parents in the process and granting them veto power on fee hikes. The law aims to bring transparency and prevent arbitrary fee increases, covering all 1,700 private schools in the city.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 23:20 IST
- Country:
- India
The Delhi government announced a groundbreaking move to regulate private school fees, encompassing all 1,700 institutions in the city under a new law.
The Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025, mandates parental involvement and aims to end arbitrary fee hikes.
This legislation holds schools accountable and promotes transparency, with penalties ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10 lakh for unauthorized fee increases.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Govt Publishes Council Spending Data to Boost Transparency, Weighs Rates Cap
Haryana's Digital Transformation: Transparency and Efficiency in Land Governance
FSSAI's Push for Transparency: Display of Licenses and QR Codes
Street Vendors Demand Transparency in Shillong Allocation
Kejriwal Condemns Police Action at SSC Protest, Demands Transparency