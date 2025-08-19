Left Menu

Tragedy at Sharda University: Student's Suicide Sparks Legal Battle

A BTech student's suicide at Sharda University has led to an FIR against the university administration. The student's father alleges negligence and abetment, claiming the university failed to inform the family about his son's academic struggles. The deceased left a note citing study pressure as the reason.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 19-08-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 15:22 IST
An FIR has been filed against Sharda University's administration following the tragic suicide of a BTech student in his hostel room. The victim's father alleges that the university neglected their duty by failing to inform the family when their son stopped attending classes.

Shivam Dey, a 24-year-old BTech Computer Science student, was discovered hanging in his hostel at Sharda University. In a suicide note, Dey attributed his death to the unmanageable pressure of his studies. Despite acknowledging his responsibility in the note, his family insists the university's administration was negligent.

Previous instances of student suicides at the university further raise concerns about the academic pressure faced by students. The university has pledged to provide support to the family and refund unused fees, yet the oversight allegations continue to loom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

