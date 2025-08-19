Weather Woes: School Closures and Natural Disasters in Jammu

Schools across Jammu were closed for a second day on Tuesday as a result of severe weather conditions, including heavy rain and flash floods, which have caused significant disruptions in the region.

Three separate cloudbursts have resulted in the deaths of 71 individuals and injuries to 122 more in Chisoti village of Kishtwar district, as well as Jodh Ghati and Janglote areas of Kathua district.

The education department confirmed that both government and private schools are shut, with heavy rain forecasted in ten districts. Alerts for cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides remain in effect, with particular concern for Jammu, Reasi, Udhampur, and other areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)