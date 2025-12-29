Left Menu

Tensions and Progress in Ukraine Peace Talks

Talks between the U.S. and Ukraine have made progress toward a peace deal with Russia, but major issues regarding the Donbas region and nuclear facilities remain. Despite some security assurances, distrust between parties persists. European nations are set to discuss additional contributions for security guarantees.

Updated: 29-12-2025 18:37 IST
On Monday, negotiations between the U.S. and Ukraine showed signs of movement toward a peace deal with Russia, although considerable obstacles remain. Key unresolved issues include control over the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station and the future of the Donbas region, sparking concerns about the already fraught situation.

While U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy report potential progress, disagreements continue around territorial concessions and troop movements. Security guarantees for Ukraine were partially agreed upon, partially reviving hopes for peace in a conflict marked as Europe's deadliest since World War Two.

Despite initial steps, tension remains high. Russia insists on territorial gains, and recent strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities underline the fragile context. European nations will meet soon to finalize contributions to the security framework, amid underlying distrust between the main parties involved.

