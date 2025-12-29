Left Menu

Russian Forces Claim Territorial Gains in Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

General Valery Gerasimov, Russia's chief of General Staff, announced significant territorial gains in Ukraine by Russian forces. Moscow's troops reportedly advanced across the front line, capturing thousands of square kilometers. This was highlighted during a meeting with President Putin, although the reports remain unverified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 29-12-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 18:58 IST
Russian Forces Claim Territorial Gains in Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
  • Country:
  • Russia

General Valery Gerasimov, head of Russia's General Staff, declared that Russian forces were making significant advances in Ukraine, covering the entire front line. Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces are focusing on defense and launching counterattacks.

In a televised discussion with President Vladimir Putin and high-ranking military officials, Gerasimov stated that by 2025, Russian forces had seized 6,460 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory, which includes 334 villages.

It is important to note that Reuters could not independently verify these battlefield claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala's Operation 'Bar Code': Unveiling the Spurious Liquor Scandal

Kerala's Operation 'Bar Code': Unveiling the Spurious Liquor Scandal

 India
2
Jacob Bethell: From IPL Pressure to Ashes Glory

Jacob Bethell: From IPL Pressure to Ashes Glory

 Australia
3
Key Hamas Figures Lost in Gaza Conflict

Key Hamas Figures Lost in Gaza Conflict

 Global
4
Rising Tensions: China's Military Drills in Taiwan Strait

Rising Tensions: China's Military Drills in Taiwan Strait

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025