Russian Forces Claim Territorial Gains in Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

General Valery Gerasimov, head of Russia's General Staff, declared that Russian forces were making significant advances in Ukraine, covering the entire front line. Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces are focusing on defense and launching counterattacks.

In a televised discussion with President Vladimir Putin and high-ranking military officials, Gerasimov stated that by 2025, Russian forces had seized 6,460 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory, which includes 334 villages.

It is important to note that Reuters could not independently verify these battlefield claims.

