Russian Forces Claim Territorial Gains in Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
General Valery Gerasimov, Russia's chief of General Staff, announced significant territorial gains in Ukraine by Russian forces. Moscow's troops reportedly advanced across the front line, capturing thousands of square kilometers. This was highlighted during a meeting with President Putin, although the reports remain unverified.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 29-12-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 18:58 IST
- Country:
- Russia
General Valery Gerasimov, head of Russia's General Staff, declared that Russian forces were making significant advances in Ukraine, covering the entire front line. Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces are focusing on defense and launching counterattacks.
In a televised discussion with President Vladimir Putin and high-ranking military officials, Gerasimov stated that by 2025, Russian forces had seized 6,460 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory, which includes 334 villages.
It is important to note that Reuters could not independently verify these battlefield claims.
(With inputs from agencies.)
