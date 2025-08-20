Controversy Erupts Over School Play Depicting Terrorists

A school play in Bhavnagar has sparked controversy for portraying burqa-clad girls as terrorists, prompting the Gujarat education department to seek a detailed report.

The issue arose after local Muslims filed a complaint, accusing the school of painting their community in a negative light. An official inquiry is underway.

Despite the backlash, officials clarify the play's intention was to commend the nation's armed forces during their Independence Day celebrations, not to offend any community.