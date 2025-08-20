Controversy Erupts Over School Play Depicting Terrorists
A school play in Bhavnagar caused a stir for depicting burqa-clad girls as terrorists. The Gujarat education department has requested a report following a complaint by the local Muslim community. Officials clarify that the intention was to honor the armed forces, not offend any community.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhavnagar | Updated: 20-08-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 16:10 IST
- Country:
- India
A school play in Bhavnagar has sparked controversy for portraying burqa-clad girls as terrorists, prompting the Gujarat education department to seek a detailed report.
The issue arose after local Muslims filed a complaint, accusing the school of painting their community in a negative light. An official inquiry is underway.
Despite the backlash, officials clarify the play's intention was to commend the nation's armed forces during their Independence Day celebrations, not to offend any community.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
"Are we terrorists or Naxalites?": Renuka Chowdhury criticises CISF deployment in Upper House
Standoff in Kishtwar: Security Forces Pursue Notorious Terrorists
High-Stakes Manhunt: Terrorists Evade Capture in Kishtwar Forest
Indian Army Engages Terrorists in Kishtwar Operation
After April 22 (Pahalgam attack), we gave armed forces free hand to respond to terrorists: PM Modi.