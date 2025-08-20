Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over School Play Depicting Terrorists

A school play in Bhavnagar caused a stir for depicting burqa-clad girls as terrorists. The Gujarat education department has requested a report following a complaint by the local Muslim community. Officials clarify that the intention was to honor the armed forces, not offend any community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhavnagar | Updated: 20-08-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 16:10 IST
Controversy Erupts Over School Play Depicting Terrorists
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A school play in Bhavnagar has sparked controversy for portraying burqa-clad girls as terrorists, prompting the Gujarat education department to seek a detailed report.

The issue arose after local Muslims filed a complaint, accusing the school of painting their community in a negative light. An official inquiry is underway.

Despite the backlash, officials clarify the play's intention was to commend the nation's armed forces during their Independence Day celebrations, not to offend any community.

TRENDING

1
Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

 India
2
UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

 India
3
Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

 India
4
Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-blockchain integration can strengthen threat detection and auditability

AI can strengthen energy efficiency and resilience in cultural heritage sites

Institutions, not tech advances, hold key to economic resilience during democratic backsliding

AI significantly boosts agricultural productivity and rural industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025