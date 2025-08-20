Left Menu

Project Samaavesh Unveiled: A Leap Towards Inclusivity at Kirori Mal College

Kirori Mal College of Delhi University has launched Project Samaavesh to aid visually impaired students with the Samaavesh Eyeway Helpdesk. This initiative, in partnership with the Score Foundation, aims to enhance technological skills and employability, while fostering an inclusive learning environment across the National Capital Region.

Kirori Mal College under Delhi University has embarked on a new initiative, Project Samaavesh, aimed at enhancing inclusivity for visually impaired students.

The highlight of this project is the Samaavesh Eyeway Helpdesk, slated to be operational on the KMC campus by next week, and will serve visually impaired students from the entire National Capital Region.

The initiative, developed in collaboration with the Score Foundation, seeks not only to offer counseling but also to bolster the technological skills, personality development, and employability of students, as stated by Someshwar Sati, English professor at Kirori Mal College.

