Project Samaavesh Unveiled: A Leap Towards Inclusivity at Kirori Mal College

Kirori Mal College under Delhi University has embarked on a new initiative, Project Samaavesh, aimed at enhancing inclusivity for visually impaired students.

The highlight of this project is the Samaavesh Eyeway Helpdesk, slated to be operational on the KMC campus by next week, and will serve visually impaired students from the entire National Capital Region.

The initiative, developed in collaboration with the Score Foundation, seeks not only to offer counseling but also to bolster the technological skills, personality development, and employability of students, as stated by Someshwar Sati, English professor at Kirori Mal College.

