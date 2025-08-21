Odisha's Ambitious Plan: 44,000 Teachers for Primary Education Revamp

The Odisha government is set to embark on an ambitious educational reform by appointing over 44,000 teachers in primary schools across the state over the next three years. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced the initiative on Thursday, emphasizing the government's commitment to improving primary education quality.

Of the total appointments, around 40,000 new positions will be established, marking a significant expansion of the state's teaching workforce. CM Majhi highlighted this decision as part of a broader strategy to enhance educational standards and provide consistent learning experiences for children.

Alongside increasing teacher numbers, the government also plans to normalize the employment status of ad hoc teachers and expand the provision of free textbooks to Class-9 and Class-10 students. To further support education in hostels, the government will appoint Auxiliary Nurse Midwives for student welfare.

