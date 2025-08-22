Revitalizing Education: Values and Innovation Lead the Way

Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar reiterated the significance of embedding values, morality, and culture in the educational framework. He discussed how education should transcend beyond knowledge delivery to instill a sense of ethical responsibility among students. These remarks were made during the inaugural session of a Chintan Baithak organized by the education department in Kumbhalgarh.

The minister also addressed the ongoing efforts in school health programs, where medical check-ups and treatments are provided to students. Director of Secondary and Elementary Education, Sitaram Jat, noted the department's commitment to continuous and innovative efforts aimed at improving educational standards.

On the nutritional front, Mid-Day Meal Commissioner Vishwamohan Sharma highlighted the smooth implementation of the PM Poshan scheme. Innovations like serving Shri Krishna Bhog as part of meals have been introduced and well-received across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)