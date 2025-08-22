Left Menu

Revitalizing Education: Values and Innovation Lead the Way

Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar emphasized the importance of integrating values, morality, and culture into education. At a Chintan Baithak in Kumbhalgarh, he highlighted the incorporation of ethics and responsibility in curriculum. Innovations in school health programs and meal schemes were also discussed to enhance educational quality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 22-08-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 16:09 IST
Revitalizing Education: Values and Innovation Lead the Way
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar reiterated the significance of embedding values, morality, and culture in the educational framework. He discussed how education should transcend beyond knowledge delivery to instill a sense of ethical responsibility among students. These remarks were made during the inaugural session of a Chintan Baithak organized by the education department in Kumbhalgarh.

The minister also addressed the ongoing efforts in school health programs, where medical check-ups and treatments are provided to students. Director of Secondary and Elementary Education, Sitaram Jat, noted the department's commitment to continuous and innovative efforts aimed at improving educational standards.

On the nutritional front, Mid-Day Meal Commissioner Vishwamohan Sharma highlighted the smooth implementation of the PM Poshan scheme. Innovations like serving Shri Krishna Bhog as part of meals have been introduced and well-received across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025