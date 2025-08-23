Left Menu

Debate Erupts Over Hispanic College Grants: Unconstitutional or Necessary Support?

The Trump administration has declined to defend a grant program for Hispanic-serving colleges, labeling it unconstitutional. Initiated in 1998 to boost Latino college enrollment and graduation rates, the program faces a lawsuit claiming it unfairly advantages certain institutions. The Justice Department cited a Supreme Court ruling against racial balancing in its decision.

The Trump administration on Friday announced its decision not to defend a long-standing grant program supporting colleges with significant Hispanic student populations, deeming it unconstitutional in response to a legal challenge.

In a memo to Congress, the Justice Department concurred with a lawsuit opposing the grants reserved for institutions where Hispanic students make up a quarter of the undergraduate body. The program was established in 1998 to address lower college attendance and graduation rates among Latino students.

Tennessee and an anti-affirmative action group sued the Education Department in June, claiming the funding criteria discriminates against public universities that don't qualify, costing them millions. The Justice Department referenced a recent Supreme Court ruling declaring racial balancing policies unconstitutional in its decision to withdraw support for the program.

