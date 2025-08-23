Clash Erupts Over Alleged Civic School Handover to Private Foundation

A protest organized by Congress against the alleged handover of a civic school in Malvani to a private foundation escalated on Saturday, leading to police intervention. Officers deployed a lathi charge and detained senior party leaders, including MP Varsha Gaikwad and MLA Aslam Shaikh.

The protest saw a large turnout of parents, students, and Congress workers, who gathered outside the school, vocally opposing the decision. They demanded immediate cancellation of the handover to the Sahas Foundation, claiming it jeopardizes public education.

Congress leaders accused the government of colluding with private entities at the expense of underprivileged students. MP Varsha Gaikwad emphasized education as a fundamental right, criticizing the perceived privatization. The Congress has vowed to intensify its campaign, asserting public education must remain accessible to all.