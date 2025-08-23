Left Menu

Clash Erupts Over Alleged Civic School Handover to Private Foundation

A Congress-led protest in Malvani over the alleged transfer of a civic school to a private foundation turned tense, resulting in police intervention. The event included parent and student participation, with leaders asserting that privatization threatens public education and promising to escalate their campaign against such measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-08-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 19:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A protest organized by Congress against the alleged handover of a civic school in Malvani to a private foundation escalated on Saturday, leading to police intervention. Officers deployed a lathi charge and detained senior party leaders, including MP Varsha Gaikwad and MLA Aslam Shaikh.

The protest saw a large turnout of parents, students, and Congress workers, who gathered outside the school, vocally opposing the decision. They demanded immediate cancellation of the handover to the Sahas Foundation, claiming it jeopardizes public education.

Congress leaders accused the government of colluding with private entities at the expense of underprivileged students. MP Varsha Gaikwad emphasized education as a fundamental right, criticizing the perceived privatization. The Congress has vowed to intensify its campaign, asserting public education must remain accessible to all.

