AIIMS Gorakhpur Unveils New Academic Courses with Focus on Innovation

AIIMS Gorakhpur has taken significant steps towards enhancing its academic offerings, with the approval of a range of new courses, including a pioneering Post-Doctoral Certificate Course (PDCC) in Adolescent Gynaecology. The decision came during the eighth meeting of its Standing Academic Committee (SAC), presided over by the Executive Director, Dr. Ashoka Jahnavi Prasad.

The SAC has sanctioned various DM programs in Neurology, Pain Medicine, Clinical Pharmacology, and Critical Care Medicine, alongside PDCCs in Trauma Anaesthesia and Adolescent Gynaecology, marking a notable advancement in medical education and training. Several of these programs are unprecedented in India.

Additionally, to address mental health challenges on campuses, the institute emphasized the importance of courses like the M.Sc. in Nursing Psychology, which aim to improve psychological care access and bolster the mental health workforce.