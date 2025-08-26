Tragic Loss at IIT-K: The Pressures of Cyber Security
Deepak Chowdhary, a software developer from Maharashtra, allegedly died by suicide at his rented home in Kanpur. Employed by IIT-K's Cyber Security Department, he left a note apologizing for being unable to keep up with industry advancements. An investigation is ongoing, with no foul play suspected.
Deepak Chowdhary, a 25-year-old software developer in the cyber security department at IIT-Kanpur, reportedly ended his life on Monday. His tragic demise has left his colleagues in shock.
Hailing from Maharashtra, Chowdhary had been with the institute for two years. He purportedly left behind a note expressing regret to his parents, citing his struggle to match the fast-paced field advancements as a cause of his distress.
The police have initiated an investigation, verifying there are no signs of foul play. A forensic team has collected evidence, and Chowdhary's family has been informed.
