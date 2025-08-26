Left Menu

Tragic Loss at IIT-K: The Pressures of Cyber Security

Deepak Chowdhary, a software developer from Maharashtra, allegedly died by suicide at his rented home in Kanpur. Employed by IIT-K's Cyber Security Department, he left a note apologizing for being unable to keep up with industry advancements. An investigation is ongoing, with no foul play suspected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 26-08-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 10:31 IST
Tragic Loss at IIT-K: The Pressures of Cyber Security
  • Country:
  • India

Deepak Chowdhary, a 25-year-old software developer in the cyber security department at IIT-Kanpur, reportedly ended his life on Monday. His tragic demise has left his colleagues in shock.

Hailing from Maharashtra, Chowdhary had been with the institute for two years. He purportedly left behind a note expressing regret to his parents, citing his struggle to match the fast-paced field advancements as a cause of his distress.

The police have initiated an investigation, verifying there are no signs of foul play. A forensic team has collected evidence, and Chowdhary's family has been informed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Jurist's Transition: Sudershan Reddy's Vice Presidential Bid

A Jurist's Transition: Sudershan Reddy's Vice Presidential Bid

 India
2
Australia Expels Iran's Ambassador Amid Accusations of Antisemitic Arson Attacks

Australia Expels Iran's Ambassador Amid Accusations of Antisemitic Arson Att...

 Global
3
Japan Tightens Entrepreneur Visa Rules Amid Policy Shift

Japan Tightens Entrepreneur Visa Rules Amid Policy Shift

 Japan
4
Shanghai Stocks See Decline After Hitting 10-Year High

Shanghai Stocks See Decline After Hitting 10-Year High

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025