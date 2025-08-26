Left Menu

Student Suffers Horrific Burns After Hostel Iron Box Incident

A student endured severe burns after classmates allegedly attacked him with an iron box at a private school hostel in Morampudi, Konaseema. The incident, involving Dalit students, was reported after a missing surveillance camera led to a confrontation. Authorities are now investigating the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 26-08-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 23:10 IST
Student Suffers Horrific Burns After Hostel Iron Box Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A student has sustained severe burns following an alleged attack by two classmates in their hostel room, located in a private school at Morampudi, Konaseema district, a police official confirmed on Tuesday. Notably, all involved students belong to the Dalit community.

The incident began after a film screening on August 16, when two students reportedly removed a surveillance camera, placing it in the victim's school bag. On August 18, the accused allegedly burned the victim's stomach and hands with an iron box.

Despite evident injuries, hostel staff seemingly disregarded the burns until the victim's mother found out during a visit. The boy is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Razole. His mother, who lost her husband three months ago, expressed her fear of losing her son.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Andrey Rublev Extends Support Amid Daniil Medvedev's U.S. Open Meltdown

Andrey Rublev Extends Support Amid Daniil Medvedev's U.S. Open Meltdown

 Global
2
Lorenzo Musetti: Triumphant Comeback at U.S. Open

Lorenzo Musetti: Triumphant Comeback at U.S. Open

 Global
3
Major Drug Bust: 315 Grams of Smack Seized in Amethi

Major Drug Bust: 315 Grams of Smack Seized in Amethi

 India
4
Controversy Over Voter Registration in Border Districts Sparks Debate

Controversy Over Voter Registration in Border Districts Sparks Debate

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025