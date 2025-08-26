Student Suffers Horrific Burns After Hostel Iron Box Incident

A student has sustained severe burns following an alleged attack by two classmates in their hostel room, located in a private school at Morampudi, Konaseema district, a police official confirmed on Tuesday. Notably, all involved students belong to the Dalit community.

The incident began after a film screening on August 16, when two students reportedly removed a surveillance camera, placing it in the victim's school bag. On August 18, the accused allegedly burned the victim's stomach and hands with an iron box.

Despite evident injuries, hostel staff seemingly disregarded the burns until the victim's mother found out during a visit. The boy is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Razole. His mother, who lost her husband three months ago, expressed her fear of losing her son.

(With inputs from agencies.)