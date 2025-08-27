Professor Jha Honored: National Awards to Teachers 2025

Left Menu

Professor Srivardhini K Jha has been selected for the National Awards to Teachers 2025, recognizing her significant contributions to teaching and entrepreneurship at IIM Bangalore. The award highlights her role in enhancing India's innovation ecosystem and her efforts in promoting entrepreneurship education with a focus on women and social innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-08-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 14:45 IST
Professor Srivardhini K Jha, a prominent figure in entrepreneurship education, has been honoured with the National Awards to Teachers 2025, as announced by the Department of Higher Education. This accolade celebrates her pivotal role in enriching student lives through innovative teaching and substantial contributions to institutional development at IIM Bangalore.

The award ceremony, slated for September 5 at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi, will see President Droupadi Murmu personally conferring the awards. Jha expressed her gratitude, recognizing the journey of teaching as one of continuous learning, and emphasized her commitment to advancing entrepreneurship education in India.

Under Jha's leadership at NSRCEL, she has championed initiatives supporting over 1,000 ventures annually, focusing on women entrepreneurs and addressing climate and social innovation challenges. Her role in the Startup20 core team and contributions to policy development further highlight her impact on the national scale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

