Tragic Death of Schoolgirl Sparks Investigation
A 12-year-old girl tragically died after being found with severe burn injuries in a Patna school's washroom. The incident, involving a class 5 student, has prompted police investigations. The circumstances surrounding her injuries remain unclear. Family members of the victim caused a commotion at the school following the incident.
In a tragic incident unfolding in Patna, a 12-year-old girl, a student of the Girls' Middle School, died from severe burn injuries. The victim was discovered unconscious in a school washroom with critical burns. Despite quick transport to Patna Medical College and Hospital, she succumbed to her injuries.
The mysterious circumstances of how the young girl sustained such injuries remain unclear. Patna police have launched a formal investigation, with Patna SP (central) Diksha confirming that a case has been opened to uncover the detailed events leading to this tragedy.
Following the unfortunate news of her death, the girl's family arrived at the school, reacting with fury and allegedly attacking several police officers. Order was soon restored, yet the incident has left lingering questions about safety and security in educational institutions.
