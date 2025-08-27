Mpumalanga Education Urges Parents to Finalise 2026 School Admissions by Aug 31

The Mpumalanga Department of Education has issued a strong reminder to parents and guardians across the province to register their children for the 2026 academic year before the looming deadline of 31 August 2025. With just three days remaining, the department is intensifying its call for timely admissions to avoid last-minute challenges.

Early Admission Ensures Smooth Planning

The department stressed that early admissions are vital to ensure effective planning for the new school year. Early registration allows schools to determine resource needs—such as classroom space, teaching staff, learning materials, and transport arrangements—well in advance.

“Education is a fundamental right. Every child deserves a place in school, regardless of their circumstances. I call upon parents to take responsibility and register their children within the set deadline so that together, we can guarantee access to quality education for all,” said Mpumalanga MEC for Education, Lindi Masina.

She emphasised that late registrations often result in unnecessary stress for both parents and the department, disrupting the smooth start of teaching and learning when schools reopen in January 2026.

No Child Should Be Denied Access

The department reiterated that no learner may be refused admission at a public school due to financial circumstances, religious background, or lack of documentation.

“Learners without official documents—such as birth certificates, ID documents, study permits, or proof of residence—must not be turned away. Principals are required to accept alternative proof, such as an affidavit or sworn statement by a parent, caregiver, or guardian,” the department explained.

Schools are further instructed to assist families in securing the correct documents by working with the Department of Home Affairs and other relevant authorities.

Guidelines for Fair and Transparent Admissions

To safeguard fairness, all schools are expected to establish functional admission committees responsible for managing the process in a transparent and professional manner. These committees will ensure that no learner is discriminated against and that all applicants are treated equitably.

Parents are also advised to prioritise admission to schools closest to their homes, both to minimise travel distances for children and to ensure that schools can manage their intake based on catchment areas.

Building Inclusive and Accessible Education

The department has consistently advocated for inclusivity in education. The admission policies reinforce South Africa’s constitutional principles of non-discrimination and equal access to education.

“Schooling must never become a privilege for the few. It is the responsibility of every stakeholder—parents, communities, and government—to ensure that no child is left behind,” MEC Masina added.

How Parents Can Prepare

Parents are encouraged to have the following ready to simplify the admission process:

Certified copies of the learner’s birth certificate (or affidavit where unavailable).

Proof of residence (utility bill, lease agreement, or sworn statement).

Immunisation records for Grade R and Grade 1 learners.

Transfer card or latest school report for learners moving from another school.

Call to Action

The Mpumalanga Department of Education has urged parents not to delay until the last day. Schools are expected to remain open to assist parents throughout the registration period.

“Registering your child before the deadline helps us ensure that classrooms are ready, textbooks are ordered, and teachers are allocated, so that learners can begin learning from day one,” the department concluded.

With the 31 August deadline fast approaching, the department has called on all parents and guardians to act swiftly, underscoring the principle that every child has the right to education, and timely registration is the first step in protecting that right.