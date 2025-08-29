RSS Chief's Call for Larger Families Stirs Demographic Debate in India
Mohan Bhagwat, head of India's Hindu nationalist RSS, urged families to have three children to combat declining birth rates. He highlighted concerns about demographic stability and cultural identity, amid economic growth. The RSS, influential in shaping BJP policies, calls for embracing cultural unity among India's diverse communities.
Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of India's influential Hindu nationalist group, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has called upon Indian families to consider having three children each. This statement comes in response to the nation's declining birth rates, which, according to the UN Population Fund's 2025 report, have dropped to less than two children per woman despite India's status as the world's most populous nation.
Speaking on the occasion of the RSS's centenary, Bhagwat emphasized the need for a population that remains "controlled, yet sufficient." He articulated concerns over long-term demographic stability and cultural identity, sentiments echoed by nationalist leaders and regional politicians. He highlighted that birth rates are declining across religious groups, countering concerns over higher birth rates among minority communities.
The RSS, a cultural organization advocating for Hindu values, wields significant influence over India's political landscape, particularly through its ties to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). While Bhagwat dismissed allegations of anti-minority sentiments within the RSS, he stressed the importance of mutual trust and cultural cohesion among India's diverse populations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Calls for Unity in Diversity: Bharat as Akhand
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Firm Stance on Reservation and Social Harmony
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Dispels Myths on BJP Leadership Role
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Advocates Mutual Trust between Hindus and Muslims
Mohan Bhagwat Addresses Retirement Rumors