RSS Chief's Call for Larger Families Stirs Demographic Debate in India

Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of India's influential Hindu nationalist group, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has called upon Indian families to consider having three children each. This statement comes in response to the nation's declining birth rates, which, according to the UN Population Fund's 2025 report, have dropped to less than two children per woman despite India's status as the world's most populous nation.

Speaking on the occasion of the RSS's centenary, Bhagwat emphasized the need for a population that remains "controlled, yet sufficient." He articulated concerns over long-term demographic stability and cultural identity, sentiments echoed by nationalist leaders and regional politicians. He highlighted that birth rates are declining across religious groups, countering concerns over higher birth rates among minority communities.

The RSS, a cultural organization advocating for Hindu values, wields significant influence over India's political landscape, particularly through its ties to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). While Bhagwat dismissed allegations of anti-minority sentiments within the RSS, he stressed the importance of mutual trust and cultural cohesion among India's diverse populations.

