Scandal in Shahapur: Student's Secret Pregnancy Uncovered in School

In a shocking revelation in Shahapur, a 17-year-old student gave birth to a baby boy in her school's toilet, which has led to a police investigation uncovering a sexual assault case. The incident, which occurred on August 27, came to light when her classmates alerted the school authorities.

According to police, the girl was full-term pregnant and the assault occurred nine months ago by an unidentified person. Despite the gravity of the situation, the school's administration and even the victim's own brother failed to report the incident immediately.

Following a complaint from the District Child Protection Officer, legal proceedings have been initiated under the POCSO Act. Consequently, the school principal, the hostel warden, and other staff members have been suspended for failing in their duties to protect the student's well-being.

