Scandal in Shahapur: Student's Secret Pregnancy Uncovered in School

A 17-year-old student from a government residential school gave birth in the school's toilet, revealing a case of sexual assault. The school's negligence was exposed as charges were filed against the accused and school officials. The incident has resulted in immediate suspensions and legal actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Yadgir | Updated: 29-08-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 15:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking revelation in Shahapur, a 17-year-old student gave birth to a baby boy in her school's toilet, which has led to a police investigation uncovering a sexual assault case. The incident, which occurred on August 27, came to light when her classmates alerted the school authorities.

According to police, the girl was full-term pregnant and the assault occurred nine months ago by an unidentified person. Despite the gravity of the situation, the school's administration and even the victim's own brother failed to report the incident immediately.

Following a complaint from the District Child Protection Officer, legal proceedings have been initiated under the POCSO Act. Consequently, the school principal, the hostel warden, and other staff members have been suspended for failing in their duties to protect the student's well-being.

