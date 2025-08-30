Trump Administration's Controversial Move on LGBTQ+ Education

The Trump administration has issued directives to 40 states, demanding the removal of LGBTQ+ content from federally funded sexual education materials or risk losing funding. This move aligns with recent efforts by the administration to reinforce gender as strictly male or female, dismissing broader scientific understandings.

Acting Assistant Health and Human Services Secretary Andrew Gradison stated that federal funds should not support what the administration deems dangerous ideological agendas. This stance contradicts views held by prominent medical organizations and the scientific consensus that sex and gender exist on a spectrum rather than as binary categories.

States affected have been given a 60-day ultimatum to revise their educational materials or face financial repercussions, as seen already with California's funding cut. Legal challenges are anticipated, as states push back against what they view as federal overreach threatening vital educational grants.

(With inputs from agencies.)