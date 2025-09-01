Mandarin Education Blossoms in Chennai: A New Chapter in Indo-Taiwanese Collaboration

The Taiwan Education Centre (TEC) officially launched at the Chennai Institute of Technology (CIT), focusing on teaching Mandarin and enhancing academic collaboration between India and Taiwan. Announced on Monday, this marks a pivotal moment in strengthening Indo-Taiwanese educational relations.

Along with imparting Mandarin language skills, the TEC will support faculty exchange programs, foster research collaborations, and provide pathways for Indian students to pursue higher education in Taiwan. This initiative is expected to deepen the academic bonds and cultural ties between the two regions.

The centre's inauguration was a joint effort by notable entities, including National Tsing Hua University (NTHU), the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center (TECC) in Chennai, and Taiwan's Ministry of Education. Key figures such as CIT Chairman P Sriram and TECC Director General Stephen S C Hsu were present at the launch, reflecting the high-profile support for this educational venture.