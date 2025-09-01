JNUTA Challenges Vice Chancellor's Decision Amid Power Struggle at JNU

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Association (JNUTA) requested the removal of Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, following the dismissal of a probationary faculty member. They argue this step violates established procedures and reflects a concentration of power.

JNUTA insists the dismissal, decided after the faculty member took unauthorized leave, was made without due process, undermining statutory bodies by conducting meetings online to manage and suppress discussions.

The association claims this instance, marked by dissent from elected teacher representatives, is part of an ongoing erosion of trust and seeks a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu to resolve the situation.

