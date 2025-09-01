Left Menu

JNUTA Challenges Vice Chancellor's Decision Amid Power Struggle at JNU

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) has called for the removal of Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, arguing that the dismissal of a faculty member was illegal and that governance processes are being undermined. The association has sought intervention from President Droupadi Murmu to address growing faculty discontent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 19:14 IST
  • India

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Association (JNUTA) requested the removal of Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, following the dismissal of a probationary faculty member. They argue this step violates established procedures and reflects a concentration of power.

JNUTA insists the dismissal, decided after the faculty member took unauthorized leave, was made without due process, undermining statutory bodies by conducting meetings online to manage and suppress discussions.

The association claims this instance, marked by dissent from elected teacher representatives, is part of an ongoing erosion of trust and seeks a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu to resolve the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

