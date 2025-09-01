Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Telangana's Local Student Quota for Medical Admissions

The Supreme Court upheld Telangana's amended domicile rules for medical and dental college admissions, reserving 85% of its quota for local students. The verdict emphasized the significance of Article 371D to benefit local candidates. Proposed changes address concerns about the exclusion of some Telangana natives due to parental job relocations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 19:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court, on Monday, affirmed Telangana's domicile rule, ensuring only students educated in the state for the last four years are eligible for medical and dental college admissions under a local quota.

Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran led the bench, allowing the state's appeal and upholding the 2017 rules amended in 2024, providing an 85% reservation to local students.

The verdict was written by Justice Chandran, emphasizing that without a clear residence criterion, rulings by the High Court would lead to complications, thus supporting the state's proposed amendments for accommodating children affected by parental job relocations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

