Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh High Court Mandates Panchayat Polls Despite Government Pushback

The Himachal Pradesh High Court rejected a government plea to delay panchayat elections, ordering them to proceed by April 30. Despite government claims of logistical challenges due to recent disasters, the court insisted on elections before census and monsoon cycles. Opposition criticized the government's attempted delay.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 09-01-2026 18:52 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 18:52 IST
Himachal Pradesh High Court Mandates Panchayat Polls Despite Government Pushback
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has rejected a request from the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government to postpone elections for panchayati raj bodies. The court ruled that the elections must take place before April 30, despite the state citing extensive weather damage and logistical challenges.

A division bench, comprising Justice Vivek Thakur and Justice Romesh Verma, dismissed the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking postponement. The court argued that logistical issues, like the upcoming board exams, made it urgent to conduct elections at the earliest.

Chief Minister Sukhu questioned the legal grounds of the ruling, emphasizing the relevance of the Disaster Act, while the opposition accused the government of trying to avoid a likely election defeat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Steadies amid Jobs Report and Tariff Tensions

Market Steadies amid Jobs Report and Tariff Tensions

 Global
2
Belgium Battles Bird Flu: Mass Chicken Culling Underway

Belgium Battles Bird Flu: Mass Chicken Culling Underway

 Belgium
3
Kerala Men's and Odisha Women's Triumph in Khelo India Beach Games 2026

Kerala Men's and Odisha Women's Triumph in Khelo India Beach Games 2026

 Indonesia
4
President Murmu Authorizes Budget Session 2026; AI Summit Scheduled

President Murmu Authorizes Budget Session 2026; AI Summit Scheduled

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026