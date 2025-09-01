Tragic Student Suicide in Ranchi: Pressure of Studies Blamed

A 19-year-old woman from Chhattisgarh was discovered dead in her Ranchi hostel on Monday, according to police reports.

The victim, originally from Jashpur district, was a first-year B.Com student at a private college in the Jharkhand capital.

Authorities found a suicide note in her room, asserting no other person was responsible. Despite this, police are thoroughly investigating. Reports suggest she was under academic pressure, a claim supported by her parents.

(With inputs from agencies.)