Left Menu

Tragic Student Suicide in Ranchi: Pressure of Studies Blamed

A 19-year-old college student from Chhattisgarh was found dead in her Ranchi hostel. A suicide note was discovered, stating no one else was to blame. The police are investigating, but initial information suggests academic pressure as a contributing factor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 01-09-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 20:17 IST
Tragic Student Suicide in Ranchi: Pressure of Studies Blamed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 19-year-old woman from Chhattisgarh was discovered dead in her Ranchi hostel on Monday, according to police reports.

The victim, originally from Jashpur district, was a first-year B.Com student at a private college in the Jharkhand capital.

Authorities found a suicide note in her room, asserting no other person was responsible. Despite this, police are thoroughly investigating. Reports suggest she was under academic pressure, a claim supported by her parents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Compensation Controversy: Tripura CM Addresses Northeast Gas Grid Concerns

Compensation Controversy: Tripura CM Addresses Northeast Gas Grid Concerns

 India
2
Violence Erupts Again in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Passenger Vehicle Ambush and Militant Clash Leave Victims

Violence Erupts Again in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Passenger Vehicle Ambush and Mi...

 Pakistan
3
UN report seen by AP says UN nuclear agency and Iran haven't agreed on resuming inspections of sites affected by the war.

UN report seen by AP says UN nuclear agency and Iran haven't agreed on resum...

 Global
4
Kamindu Mendis Shines as Sri Lanka Clinch Victory

Kamindu Mendis Shines as Sri Lanka Clinch Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025