Tragic Student Suicide in Ranchi: Pressure of Studies Blamed
A 19-year-old college student from Chhattisgarh was found dead in her Ranchi hostel. A suicide note was discovered, stating no one else was to blame. The police are investigating, but initial information suggests academic pressure as a contributing factor.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 01-09-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 20:17 IST
A 19-year-old woman from Chhattisgarh was discovered dead in her Ranchi hostel on Monday, according to police reports.
The victim, originally from Jashpur district, was a first-year B.Com student at a private college in the Jharkhand capital.
Authorities found a suicide note in her room, asserting no other person was responsible. Despite this, police are thoroughly investigating. Reports suggest she was under academic pressure, a claim supported by her parents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
