Contentious Campus Politics: Governor vs. Chief Minister in Kerala's University Appointments

In a heated development in Kerala's higher education sector, Higher Education Minister R Bindu expressed strong disapproval over Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar's recent move. The Governor's plea to the Supreme Court seeks to exclude Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan from the vice chancellor selection process for two state universities.

Addressing the media, Minister Bindu emphasized the LDF government's desire to avoid turning educational institutions into 'conflict zones', asserting that disputes should be settled through consensus. She lauded the Chief Minister for his role in establishing the Digital University, dismissing the Governor's plea as 'childish and baseless'.

The Governor, who holds the role of Chancellor for both the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University and the Kerala Digital University, argues that the selection process legally excludes the Chief Minister's involvement, based on UGC regulations. The plea is rooted in principles of impartiality, stating the CM's involvement could breach norms against 'judging his own cause'.

