Centre Revamps Scribe System in Exams for PwDs to Curb Malpractice

The Centre has revised scribe rules for persons with disabilities in competitive exams, phasing out the 'own scribe' system due to malpractice concerns. New guidelines mandate creating vetted scribe pools, encourage assistive technologies, and tighten scribe eligibility, with strict compliance ensured by penalties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 13:25 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 13:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Centre has announced a significant overhaul of the scribe system in competitive examinations for persons with disabilities. Under the new rules, issued by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, examining bodies must establish their own scribe pools within two years, eliminating reliance on the widely used 'own scribe' system.

These revised guidelines are part of a comprehensive effort to uphold integrity and fairness in exams, aligning with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, and the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. The overhaul follows input from key institutions, highlighting malpractices arising from the 'own scribe' provision.

To reduce scribe dependency, candidates are encouraged to employ assistive technologies. Exam centers will enhance accessibility, and stringent criteria for scribe eligibility have been set. Non-compliance with the regulations will result in penalties, ensuring transparency and fairness in the examination process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

