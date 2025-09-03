Left Menu

Fake Notification Sparks School Closure Confusion in Shimla

A false notification circulated on social media announced the closure of educational institutions in Shimla due to weather conditions, creating confusion among residents. The district magistrate filed a police complaint. An official order by Shimla DC confirmed closures due to landslide risk and continuous rain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 03-09-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 16:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fake notification circulated on social media, claiming the closure of educational institutions in Shimla district for a Wednesday, has prompted action. The Shimla district magistrate lodged a police complaint, emphasizing the urgent need for intervention.

Since Monday, educational institutions in Shimla have been shut due to adverse weather. The viral misinformation claimed that the Shimla deputy commissioner ordered the closures, linking it to ongoing heavy rainfall and weather warnings from the Meteorological Department. Genuine concerns over landslides and road blockages were cited in previous official notices.

Correcting the confusion, Shimla DC Anupam Kashyap issued a valid order for Wednesday, confirming the closure of all educational establishments due to weather warnings, exempting staff and facilitating online classes. This followed concerns from parents and students over exam schedules amidst mixed messages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

