Fake Notification Sparks School Closure Confusion in Shimla

A fake notification circulated on social media, claiming the closure of educational institutions in Shimla district for a Wednesday, has prompted action. The Shimla district magistrate lodged a police complaint, emphasizing the urgent need for intervention.

Since Monday, educational institutions in Shimla have been shut due to adverse weather. The viral misinformation claimed that the Shimla deputy commissioner ordered the closures, linking it to ongoing heavy rainfall and weather warnings from the Meteorological Department. Genuine concerns over landslides and road blockages were cited in previous official notices.

Correcting the confusion, Shimla DC Anupam Kashyap issued a valid order for Wednesday, confirming the closure of all educational establishments due to weather warnings, exempting staff and facilitating online classes. This followed concerns from parents and students over exam schedules amidst mixed messages.

