University Faces Legal Trouble Over Unrecognized Law Course

Shri Ram Swaroop Memorial University in Barabanki has been accused of running an unrecognized law course, according to an official statement on Wednesday. The charges of cheating and forgery stem from admissions and examinations conducted without proper authorization over the past three years.

An FIR, prompted by a complaint from the Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Commission, has been filed at the Barabanki city police station. The university allegedly admitted students for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 sessions, with registrations underway for 2025-26, despite lacking approval from authorities.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has invoked multiple sections in this case. The commission has condemned the university's actions, describing them as detrimental to students' futures and violating the Private Universities Act. Protests, led by student groups, resulted in a police lathicharge, sparking political reactions.