Struggling to Stay Afloat: Educational Woes Amid Delhi's Devastating Floods
The devastating floods in Delhi have disrupted the education of many students, with families struggling to dry books and uniforms, borrow textbooks, and prepare for upcoming exams. The floodwaters have destroyed essential educational materials, leaving students worried about their future prospects.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 16:45 IST
- Country:
- India
The devastating flood in Delhi has left families scrambling to save their children's education. Wet and tattered books are spread out to dry, and uniforms hang from ropes as the Yamuna river continues to rise and wreak havoc.
Students, like Anuradha, are trying to salvage their educational materials and find ways to prepare for fast-approaching exams amidst the chaos. Many have resorted to borrowing textbooks and copying notes to keep up with their studies.
Parents are concerned about lost belongings and, more importantly, lost educational opportunities for their children, as they navigate the effects of the flood.
(With inputs from agencies.)
