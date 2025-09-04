Struggling to Stay Afloat: Educational Woes Amid Delhi's Devastating Floods

The devastating flood in Delhi has left families scrambling to save their children's education. Wet and tattered books are spread out to dry, and uniforms hang from ropes as the Yamuna river continues to rise and wreak havoc.

Students, like Anuradha, are trying to salvage their educational materials and find ways to prepare for fast-approaching exams amidst the chaos. Many have resorted to borrowing textbooks and copying notes to keep up with their studies.

Parents are concerned about lost belongings and, more importantly, lost educational opportunities for their children, as they navigate the effects of the flood.

