Delhi University Elections: A New Approach to Student Accountability

In a significant policy change, Delhi University has announced that students contesting the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) election will no longer need to deposit a Rs 1 lakh bond as a safeguard against defacement. Instead, candidates must provide a guarantor to vouch for them and pay any fines incurred for violations.

University Chief Election Officer Prof. Raj Kishore Sharma clarified at a press conference that the bond provision was often misunderstood. He emphasized that fines would be imposed based on the extent of the defacement, ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000, rather than the full Rs 1 lakh.

The university is committed to conducting a 'green and clean' election, strictly adhering to Lyngdoh Committee guidelines. With added measures like night patrols and eco-friendly campaigning, the new system also introduces a complaint mechanism for defacement overseen by a high-level committee. However, the parental surety clause has faced opposition from the All India Students' Association, which calls it an attack on student autonomy.

(With inputs from agencies.)