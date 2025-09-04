Prime Minister Modi Champions Swadeshi in Education
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed teachers and students to champion swadeshi products as part of the Make in India initiative. Urging educational institutions to celebrate Swadeshi Day, Modi wants community engagement to encourage use of indigenous goods. He praised recent GST reforms for national growth.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, called upon educators and students to lead in promoting swadeshi products as a vital part of the Make in India initiative. His remarks were made during a meeting with National Teacher awardees.
Modi urged schools to organize observances such as Swadeshi Day and encouraged students to bring indigenous products from home, fostering discussions on their significance. By participating in community marches with swadeshi-positive placards, students would help create an endorsing atmosphere for local goods.
Regarding national reform, the prime minister also emphasized the recent overhaul of the GST system, known as GST 2.0, which he dubbed a catalyst for growth in the 21st century. The comments followed the GST Council's approval to further streamline the tax regime.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
GST Reforms: A Boost to India's Consumption-Driven Growth
The Transportation Dilemma: Parents Struggle Between Jobs and Kids' Education
GST 2.0: A New Dawn for India's Economy
GST Reforms: Transitioning to a Simplified Tax Regime
Yogi Adityanath Applauds GST Reforms as India Steps into New Economic Era