Prime Minister Modi Champions Swadeshi in Education

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, called upon educators and students to lead in promoting swadeshi products as a vital part of the Make in India initiative. His remarks were made during a meeting with National Teacher awardees.

Modi urged schools to organize observances such as Swadeshi Day and encouraged students to bring indigenous products from home, fostering discussions on their significance. By participating in community marches with swadeshi-positive placards, students would help create an endorsing atmosphere for local goods.

Regarding national reform, the prime minister also emphasized the recent overhaul of the GST system, known as GST 2.0, which he dubbed a catalyst for growth in the 21st century. The comments followed the GST Council's approval to further streamline the tax regime.

(With inputs from agencies.)