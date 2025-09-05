Northwestern University President Michael Schill Resigns Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Northwestern University's President Michael Schill has announced his resignation, bringing his three-year leadership term to an end amidst significant challenges and controversy. Schill's tenure was notably marked by $790 million in federal funding being frozen by the Trump administration due to alleged failures in protecting Jewish students during campus protests.

Under Schill's leadership, Northwestern became a focus of President Trump's campaign against elite universities, which he accused of harboring liberal and antisemitic sentiments. The situation intensified this spring as the administration criticized the university for an agreement made during pro-Palestinian protests.

In his resignation statement, Schill emphasized the importance of protecting Northwestern's research mission and maintaining academic freedom. He will remain as president until an interim successor is appointed and plans to collaborate with the Board of Trustees to restore federal funding.

(With inputs from agencies.)