Government Expands Learning Support Coordinators to All Primary Schools by 2028

More than 101,000 Year 1–8 students and their teachers will benefit from dedicated Learning Support Coordinators (LSCs) in their schools next year, as part of the Government’s largest-ever investment in learning support.

Education Minister Erica Stanford confirmed that from Term 1, 2026, 461 schools will gain access to a new LSC staffing entitlement, funded through a $192 million Budget 2025 package. The initiative is designed to ensure every primary and intermediate school in New Zealand has access to an LSC within the next three years, reaching more than 300,000 students across 1,131 schools by 2028.

Supporting Teachers and Students

Learning Support Coordinators are specially trained staff embedded within schools to support both teachers and students. Their role includes working directly with neurodiverse students, such as those with dyslexia, ADHD, or autism, and helping students with additional learning needs. They also guide schools and families in navigating access to specialist services.

Minister Stanford stressed that this initiative is about early intervention and putting children’s needs at the centre of education. “A dedicated staff member who can screen for common neurodiverse needs like dyslexia and put strategies in place will give teachers more time to focus on what they do best — quality teaching in the classroom,” she said.

Parents, teachers, and principals have been strong advocates for expanding LSC coverage, with many calling for better support for neurodiverse learners. The Government’s new plan responds to those demands, ensuring that every child has the opportunity to thrive regardless of their individual needs.

Training and Professional Development

To ensure consistency and quality, the Government will provide funded induction and professional training for all new LSCs. This training will focus on literacy and numeracy support, as well as the use of screening tools to identify learning challenges early.

The professional development element is intended to give schools confidence that LSCs will have the expertise needed to deliver evidence-based interventions, helping to reduce pressure on classroom teachers and improve student outcomes.

Addressing Equity Gaps

The previous Government introduced LSC roles but only partially funded the initiative, leaving wide disparities across the country. In some regions, just 18 percent of students had access to an LSC, while in others the figure was as high as 57 percent.

“This investment will address the equity gap of LSCs across the country,” Stanford said. “We are removing inequity, inconsistency, and ensuring flexibility for rural and smaller schools who struggle to fully staff their classrooms.”

To support these schools, the policy allows them to combine part-time entitlements across LSC and intervention roles, giving them more flexibility to recruit and share resources within their communities.

Rollout Timeline

The expansion will take place in stages to ensure the benefits reach students as quickly as possible:

2026: 60% of schools nationwide will have LSC access.

2027: Coverage increases to 80%.

2028: Full coverage across all primary and intermediate schools.

By the end of the rollout, nearly 300,000 students will benefit from the support of LSCs, marking a complete transformation of learning support in New Zealand’s school system.

A Transformational Reform

Minister Stanford described the expansion as “the single largest investment in learning support in a generation.” She highlighted that the initiative aligns with a broader system-wide reform to create a “coherent, multi-tiered, evidence-informed approach” to student learning needs.

“We are bringing learning support closer to young people who need it most, ensuring support is available, accessible, and effective,” she said.

This move is widely expected to not only lift academic outcomes but also improve wellbeing for students, teachers, and families, ensuring that every child has the chance to reach their full potential.