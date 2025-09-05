STEM Revival: Renewing the Path for Girls Post-Pandemic

At De Zavala Middle School, a group of students eagerly reworked a Lego machine as a part of their STEM curriculum. Despite initial failure with a sensor-triggered response, they quickly adapted, exhibiting resilience—a focus of the school's new science and technology program.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, efforts to bridge the gender gap in STEM face renewed challenges. Before the pandemic, girls were closing the gap in math and science, but disruptions have reversed much of that progress. Studies show that girls' performance and interest in STEM have notably declined.

Initiatives at Irving district schools, including new hands-on learning techniques, are striving to rebuild girls' confidence in STEM. Training for teachers and updated curricula aim to engage both genders equally, nurturing a more balanced classroom environment post-pandemic.

(With inputs from agencies.)