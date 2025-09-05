Left Menu

STEM Revival: Renewing the Path for Girls Post-Pandemic

De Zavala Middle School is working to retain girls in STEM fields by creating an encouraging environment with hands-on projects and supportive teaching. Progress made before the pandemic in closing the gender gap in STEM has stalled, with disparities reemerging as girls lost ground in math and science performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Irving | Updated: 05-09-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 20:38 IST
At De Zavala Middle School, a group of students eagerly reworked a Lego machine as a part of their STEM curriculum. Despite initial failure with a sensor-triggered response, they quickly adapted, exhibiting resilience—a focus of the school's new science and technology program.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, efforts to bridge the gender gap in STEM face renewed challenges. Before the pandemic, girls were closing the gap in math and science, but disruptions have reversed much of that progress. Studies show that girls' performance and interest in STEM have notably declined.

Initiatives at Irving district schools, including new hands-on learning techniques, are striving to rebuild girls' confidence in STEM. Training for teachers and updated curricula aim to engage both genders equally, nurturing a more balanced classroom environment post-pandemic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

