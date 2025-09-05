Left Menu

Raipur District Launches 'Mission Antariksh' to Foster Scientific Curiosity

In Raipur district, 101 schools will establish science clubs while over 200 schools will conduct space and satellite workshops. Under 'Mission Antariksh' and 'Project Jai Vigyan', the initiatives spearheaded by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai aim to promote scientific thinking and innovation among students to inspire future generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 05-09-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 21:45 IST
Raipur District Launches 'Mission Antariksh' to Foster Scientific Curiosity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to inspire future scientists, Raipur district is set to establish science clubs in 101 schools and conduct space and satellite workshops in over 200 schools. These initiatives, part of 'Mission Antariksh' and 'Project Jai Vigyan,' were launched under the leadership of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Teacher's Day.

The highlight of the launch was a virtual appearance by astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian at the International Space Station. His journey was lauded as a beacon of inspiration for the students, helping them aspire to achieve excellence. MoUs were signed with Igniting Dreams of Young Minds (IDYM) Foundation and Vijnana Bharati (VIBHA) to collaboratively spearhead these projects.

The initiatives aim to cultivate a scientific mindset in students, offering hands-on experiences and fostering curiosity in subjects like rockets and industrial applications. These efforts align with the National Education Policy 2020, with the hope of creating a research and innovation-driven educational atmosphere.

TRENDING

1
Russia's Home-Grown Apps Prevail Amid Internet Blackouts

Russia's Home-Grown Apps Prevail Amid Internet Blackouts

 Global
2
Tesla's Bold Gamble: $1 Trillion Incentive for Musk

Tesla's Bold Gamble: $1 Trillion Incentive for Musk

 Global
3
Zelenskiy Resolute Amid Energy Disruptions: Ukraine's Stance on Russian Attacks

Zelenskiy Resolute Amid Energy Disruptions: Ukraine's Stance on Russian Atta...

 Global
4
BRICS to Tackle Trade Tensions: Virtual Summit by Brazil

BRICS to Tackle Trade Tensions: Virtual Summit by Brazil

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025