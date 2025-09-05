Raipur District Launches 'Mission Antariksh' to Foster Scientific Curiosity

In a significant move to inspire future scientists, Raipur district is set to establish science clubs in 101 schools and conduct space and satellite workshops in over 200 schools. These initiatives, part of 'Mission Antariksh' and 'Project Jai Vigyan,' were launched under the leadership of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Teacher's Day.

The highlight of the launch was a virtual appearance by astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian at the International Space Station. His journey was lauded as a beacon of inspiration for the students, helping them aspire to achieve excellence. MoUs were signed with Igniting Dreams of Young Minds (IDYM) Foundation and Vijnana Bharati (VIBHA) to collaboratively spearhead these projects.

The initiatives aim to cultivate a scientific mindset in students, offering hands-on experiences and fostering curiosity in subjects like rockets and industrial applications. These efforts align with the National Education Policy 2020, with the hope of creating a research and innovation-driven educational atmosphere.