SRM University-AP Celebrates Teachers’ Day 2025, Honoring Educators' Impact

SRM University-AP's Teachers’ Day 2025 honoured its faculty for their commitment to teaching and research. Highlights included awards for outstanding educators, speeches emphasizing the irreplaceable role of teachers amid AI advancements, and a tribute to Acharya Prafulla Chandra Ray. The event underscored teachers’ central role in nurturing future generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 06-09-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 17:59 IST
SRM University-AP marked Teachers' Day 2025 by paying tribute to its faculty members, recognizing their invaluable contributions to education, research, and the institution's development. The Chief Guest, Prof. V Chandrasekhar, and key university officials attended the celebration, which emphasized the profound impact educators have on students.

Addressing attendees, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Ch Satish Kumar highlighted that while AI continues to advance, it can never replicate the transformative influence of educators. He stressed the foundational role primary and secondary school teachers play in shaping students, with university educators refining their futures.

The ceremony honoured distinguished faculty with awards, including Prof. V S Rao Foundation – Prof. H P Tiwari Best Faculty Award 2025. In his address, Prof. D Narayana Rao emphasized the global impact of Indian education, driven by teachers who nurture curiosity and foster innovation. The event reaffirmed the university's vision of cultivating global leaders through education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

