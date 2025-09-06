Depression and Desperation: A Young Girl's Leap for Escape
A 13-year-old girl at Carmel Convent Senior Secondary School reportedly jumped from the first floor due to academic pressure and depression. Although sustaining minor fractures, she was quickly hospitalized and released. The incident highlights mental health issues among adolescents from underprivileged backgrounds.
- Country:
- India
A distressing incident unfolded at Carmel Convent Senior Secondary School where a 13-year-old girl allegedly leaped from the first floor, resulting in minor arm and leg fractures, according to police reports.
The event took place at 7:30 am, as confirmed by SHO Awadhesh Singh Tomar of Govindpura police station. The student, a Class VI pupil from a struggling family, was reportedly grappling with depression and academic pressure.
Security footage revealed that the school's guard attempted to intervene but failed. Teachers promptly transported the child to the hospital, where she was treated and discharged after receiving plaster for her injuries. The case underscores the urgent need to address mental health challenges in youth, particularly among those from socio-economically disadvantaged backgrounds.
