Security Tightens as Thousands Sit for West Bengal's Critical Teacher Recruitment Exam

The West Bengal School Service Commission's (WBSSC) School Level Selection Test (SLST), the first teacher recruitment exam since the Supreme Court annulled over 26,000 educational jobs, took place Sunday at 636 centers statewide under rigorous security.

Beginning at noon, candidates underwent thorough checks to enter. Approximately 3.19 lakh applicants are competing for assistant teaching posts in classes 9 and 10. Aspirants from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh also joined due to ongoing recruitment delays in their states.

The WBSSC implemented a stringent three-tier security system, including vehicle checks and multiple entry screenings, barring electronic devices in exam areas, and deploying barcode scanners for admit card verification.

(With inputs from agencies.)