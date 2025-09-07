Left Menu

Punjab Schools Reopen Post-Floods: Safety Measures in Place

Schools and universities in Punjab will reopen on September 8 after closures due to flooding. Education Minister Harjot Bains has mandated safety inspections and hygiene measures. Affected institutions may remain closed at the discretion of local authorities until safe. Floods were caused by heavy rainfall in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-09-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 15:30 IST
The Punjab government has announced the reopening of all educational institutions, including schools, colleges, and universities, from September 8. Education Minister Harjot Bains confirmed the decision comes in response to closures prompted by the state's most severe flooding in decades.

Institutions affected by ongoing flood issues may remain closed at the discretion of respective deputy commissioners, Bains stated. He emphasized that it is essential for all educational facilities to undergo thorough inspections to ensure safety and structural integrity.

Meanwhile, efforts to clean and restore government schools will be undertaken with the help of panchayats, municipal councils, and corporations. Heavy rains and the overflow of nearby rivers have worsened the flood situation across Punjab, originating from heavy rainfalls in nearby regions.

