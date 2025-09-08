Left Menu

Utkal University Cracks Down on Illegal Hostel Residents

Utkal University conducted an eviction drive to clear illegally residing outsiders from its hostels, with police support on campus. The Higher Education Minister emphasized the need for a study-conducive environment at the university and called for cooperation in maintaining order.

Updated: 08-09-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 13:18 IST
On Monday, authorities at Utkal University launched an operation to remove outsiders illegally residing in campus hostels. With the presence of police, hostel superintendents intervened and cleared rooms in several boys' hostels, removing personal belongings of those improperly staying there, as confirmed by university officials.

Odisha's Higher Education Minister, Suryabanshi Suraj, underscored the importance of the eviction to restore a conducive environment for study within the university. He addressed the issue to maintain security and cleanliness, aligning it with students' academic needs.

Despite university-issued deadlines, some individuals had not vacated, prompting increased police deployment. The minister urged former students and outsiders to aid in maintaining order, as their cooperation is vital for the institution's aims.

