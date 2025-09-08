Left Menu

A New Landmark in Healthcare Education: SMVDIME's Medical College Gains MBBS Seats

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence in Jammu and Kashmir has been approved for 50 MBBS seats. This development, supported by the Prime Minister and Union Health Minister, aims to enhance medical education and healthcare accessibility in the region, with operations beginning in the academic session 2025-26.

08-09-2025
The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence (SMVDIME) in Jammu and Kashmir has received approval for 50 MBBS seats, a significant stride in healthcare education. This announcement has been met with gratitude by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who acknowledged the support from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister J P Nadda.

The institute, owned by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, launched its operations last year in Reasi district. The first batch of MBBS students is slated to commence their studies in the 2025-26 academic session, with a vision to eventually expand the facility to accommodate 100 students.

Linked to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University and the Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, the college will offer hands-on training across 26 specialities. This initiative aims to boost medical education and healthcare availability in underserved areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

