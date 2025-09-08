Nepal's Gen Z Protests: A Nation's Youth in Uproar
Mass protests erupted in Nepal as thousands of young people took to the streets, resulting in 19 fatalities. The demonstrations were sparked by government restrictions on social media, leading to widespread frustration among Gen Z. The protests spotlight dissatisfaction with government policies and corruption.
Mass protests erupted in Nepal on Monday, resulting in the deaths of at least 19 people. Young Nepalis, primarily in their 20s, clashed with police as they protested government-imposed social media restrictions, which they see as an infringement on freedom of expression.
The recent unrest traces back to a government directive blocking access to major social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, after companies missed registration deadlines. Authorities argue that the crackdown aims to curb fake IDs, hate speech, and fraud online.
The Nepali administration, led by Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli, has faced criticism for corruption and other governance failures. The current protests reflect the youth's deep-seated frustration with these issues, exacerbated by the social media ban, culminating in a violent clash with security forces in Kathmandu.
