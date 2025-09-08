Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Kanpur Student's Shocking Hostel Suicides

A class 10 student from Kanpur was found dead in his hostel room, shocking family and school officials. A suicide note was found at the scene, and the young boy reportedly posted on social media prior to the incident. A police investigation is underway as the community mourns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 08-09-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 21:58 IST
A young student's tragic suicide in Kanpur's Kakadeo area has left the community grieving. Police discovered the body of the 16-year-old in his hostel room, accompanied by a note suggesting he took his own life voluntarily.

The deceased, identified as Srujan Singh, who had been preparing for his board exams, was found hanging with a bedsheet from the ceiling. His family is in disbelief, noting his cheerful demeanor in recent conversations.

Authorities are examining the suicide note and have sent the body for a post-mortem. An investigation continues, with further actions dependent on a formal complaint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

