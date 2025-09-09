Left Menu

Revamping Education in Himachal Pradesh: A Cultural and Innovative Approach

Himachal Pradesh's Education Minister, Rohit Thakur, leads efforts to revamp the state curriculum by integrating local history and global issues like climate change. The initiative aims to strengthen state identity, incorporate practical skills, and modernize learning materials. A committee will oversee the development of this enriched curriculum.

In a strategic move to enrich the educational landscape of Himachal Pradesh, Education Minister Rohit Thakur has called for a comprehensive revision of the school curriculum. The initiative, aimed at integrating the state's rich cultural heritage and addressing contemporary issues, was discussed in a high-level meeting on Tuesday.

The revised curriculum will encompass aspects from ancient temples to traditional festivals, ensuring students develop a deeper connection to their roots. Freedom fighters like General Zorawar Singh and martyrs such as Captain Vikram Batra will also be highlighted to instill pride and aid in preparation for competitive exams.

Furthermore, Minister Thakur emphasized the inclusion of modern challenges such as disaster management and climate change, advocating for practical and interactive learning methods. A committee of experts has been formed to adapt NCERT textbooks with local references and provide digital resources to facilitate easy access to educational materials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

